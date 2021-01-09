Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Mizuho

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BABA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.81.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $9.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.19. 34,884,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,403,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $639.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

