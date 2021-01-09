Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Boyd Gaming have outperformed the industry so far this year, the company’s financials in 2020 are likely to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. With majority of the properties reopened, the company is facing dismal traffic owing to coronavirus fears. Since the severity and duration of the outbreak’s impact on its business cannot be estimated at present, the company has not only suspended its share repurchase programs but has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance. Nonetheless, initiatives to strengthen current operations and grow through capital investment as well as other strategic measures are likely to aid the company. Also, expansion of online betting offerings along with FanDuel partnership is likely to benefit the company going forward. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days.”

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BYD. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.41.

NYSE BYD traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,789. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -82.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $870,288.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,229,000 after buying an additional 738,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after buying an additional 255,734 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 202,573 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.