Grin Trading 14.2% Higher This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, TradeOgre, Hotbit and KuCoin. Grin has a total market capitalization of $24.65 million and approximately $12.97 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 150% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 62,355,300 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, TradeOgre, Bisq, KuCoin, Coinall and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

