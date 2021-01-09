Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.19 and last traded at $30.09. 1,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

