Cora Gold Limited (CORA.L) (LON:CORA) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Cora Gold Limited (CORA.L) (LON:CORA)’s stock price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.65 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.45 ($0.12). Approximately 266,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 761,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.23 ($0.12).

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Cora Gold Limited (CORA.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of £19.41 million and a PE ratio of -7.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.18.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

