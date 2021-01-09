Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Trading 1.1% Higher

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $33.40. 60,819 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,762,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,032,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 416.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares during the last quarter.

