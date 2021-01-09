Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $68.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RBA. BidaskClub raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,230. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.92.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

