SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.23.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,071. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,439.86 and a beta of 2.17. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $900,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,225,387.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,519 shares of company stock worth $3,953,909. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $83,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.