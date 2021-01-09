Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Increased to $50.50 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $47.00 to $50.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STN. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on Stantec from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.15.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.59. 56,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.62 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Stantec by 94.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after buying an additional 459,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stantec by 102.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 223,554 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,828,000 after buying an additional 202,006 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 10.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,522,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after buying an additional 146,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 130,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.