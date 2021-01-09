Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Agilent Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 34,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 156,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 51,176 shares during the last quarter.

A traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,187. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $127.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

