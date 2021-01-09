Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.70.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $14.96. 68,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,909. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

