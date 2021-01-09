Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.70.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $14.96. 68,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,909. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

