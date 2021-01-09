Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) rose 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 165,608 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 95,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE)
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
