Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) rose 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 165,608 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 95,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 604.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

