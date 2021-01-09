JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.63. 11,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 29,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPSE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 455.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

