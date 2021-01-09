Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) was up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.63. Approximately 7,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

