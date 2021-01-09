Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 2,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 688% from the average daily volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 14.74% of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

