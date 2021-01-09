HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €66.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.25 ($57.94).

Shares of ETR HLE traded up €0.45 ($0.53) during trading on Friday, hitting €54.25 ($63.82). The company had a trading volume of 155,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.03. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 52 week high of €54.80 ($64.47). The business’s 50-day moving average is €50.88 and its 200 day moving average is €43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.98.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

