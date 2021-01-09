Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating on the stock.

DNLI has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

DNLI traded up $6.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.03. 682,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,030. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.93.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $5,246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,958 shares of company stock worth $21,901,850. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 302,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,337,000 after buying an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,052.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

