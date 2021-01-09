Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $19.80. 306,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.58 million, a PE ratio of 141.43 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 64,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62,472 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.