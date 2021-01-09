Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas Technical Consultants currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

NASDAQ ATCX traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $8.95. 139,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.44. Atlas Technical Consultants has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $14.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO David D. Sr. Quinn bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,766 shares in the company, valued at $363,874.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leonard Kyle Lemoine bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,923.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 163,500 shares of company stock worth $978,145. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.15% of Atlas Technical Consultants at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.