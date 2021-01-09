Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.76. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $115.07.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 667.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.