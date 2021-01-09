Zacks Investment Research Lowers Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) to Sell

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INFN. B. Riley downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $170,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,699. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,281 in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. FMR LLC raised its position in Infinera by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,965,000 after purchasing an additional 580,604 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Infinera by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,300,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 196,683 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,817,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Infinera by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 192,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

