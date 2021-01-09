Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.24 and last traded at $59.90. 542,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 544,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $81,121.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,121.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,440 shares of company stock worth $19,992,976. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

