Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.91.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,896,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,977,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after buying an additional 1,801,927 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,878,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,257,000 after purchasing an additional 405,914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,840,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,505,000 after purchasing an additional 247,444 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,647,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,027,000 after purchasing an additional 93,030 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

