Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 14%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price shot up 14% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $37.85. 13,421,255 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 10,670,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JMIA. ValuEngine cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 4.20.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 176.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

