Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 261,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 258,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $512.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.30.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,240,053.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $814,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,304,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,612,256.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,000. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth about $18,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 539,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after acquiring an additional 268,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 158,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

