Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $55.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MEOH. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Methanex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 292,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. Methanex has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150,280 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 611.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 103,988 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.