Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

MIME has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.37. 696,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,201. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.21, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $92,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,745.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,488,000 after acquiring an additional 61,763 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

