MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s (MKKGY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MKKGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MKKGY traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $34.80. 32,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

