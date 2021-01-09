Analysts Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $5.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,257 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 423,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 117.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 294,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAR traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. 1,434,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,237. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

