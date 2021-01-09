$145.41 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report sales of $145.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.54 million and the highest is $148.90 million. Banner reported sales of $139.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $581.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.05 million to $583.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $575.62 million, with estimates ranging from $553.05 million to $589.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $149.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.88 million.

BANR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 122,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 84.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 245,722 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Banner by 5,474.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 78,127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Banner by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,032,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,226,000 after buying an additional 42,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

