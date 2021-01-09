Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on THC. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of THC stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $46.00. 953,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,510,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 278,850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 269,095 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 592,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 265,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 262,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

