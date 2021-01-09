SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Shares Up 1.6%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $26.33. 2,831 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get SBI alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SBI Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.