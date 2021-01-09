Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAGP. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.48.

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,696. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 7.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 111,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

