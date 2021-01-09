TheStreet Upgrades Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) to “B”

Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TAP.A stock remained flat at $$60.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 67 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.