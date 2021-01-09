Analysts Anticipate NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $8.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NRG Energy.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 40.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 164.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,321,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,117. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NRG Energy (NRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.