AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIBRF. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of AIB Group stock remained flat at $$2.00 on Friday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

