Flit Token (FLT) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. Flit Token has a total market cap of $704.41 and $313.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flit Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Flit Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00418030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,405.67 or 1.00069031 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00015868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 202.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Flit Token

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.