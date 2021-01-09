Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2021 earnings at $11.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.89 EPS.

HELE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.00.

HELE stock traded down $9.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.10. The stock had a trading volume of 390,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,697. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.79. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $230.56.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

