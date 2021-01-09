Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2021 earnings at $11.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.89 EPS.
HELE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.00.
HELE stock traded down $9.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.10. The stock had a trading volume of 390,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,697. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.79. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $230.56.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.