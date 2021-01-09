Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Monro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Monro in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of Monro stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.90. 179,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,310. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monro will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monro by 190.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the third quarter worth $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Monro during the second quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Monro during the second quarter worth $348,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

