Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.09.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.17. 740,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,016. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91. Natera has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $96,118.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,069,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,601,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,748 shares of company stock worth $40,027,195 in the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

