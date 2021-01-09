Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Upgraded to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) from an underperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aflac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,915,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3,376.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Aflac by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

