Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.78.

NYSE KRP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,861. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $529.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 37,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $176,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

