HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Receives Hold Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut HEICO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $138.50. The stock had a trading volume of 430,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,027. HEICO has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel acquired 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.44 per share, with a total value of $108,988.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,795.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $1,507,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,603,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,424,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,522,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 25.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

