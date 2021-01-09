Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Shares of NMRK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 938,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. Newmark Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $12.46.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at $5,719,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 431.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 831,913 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 214.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 692,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,867,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 616,088 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $2,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

