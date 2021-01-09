AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.83. 106,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 186,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.30.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AutoWeb stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 4,860.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of AutoWeb worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

