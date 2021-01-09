SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. CSFB raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Shares of SEAS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. 675,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.33. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,508 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,941 shares of company stock worth $1,564,533. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

