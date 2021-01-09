Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESTE. ValuEngine upgraded Earthstone Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.68.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 275,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.