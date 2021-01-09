Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of SCHN stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,638. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 338.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.72%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,049 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $194,734.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $85,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2,712.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 140,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 135,620 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 556,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 122,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 713.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 131,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.