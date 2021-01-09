WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading 0% Higher

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) shares traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11. 2,549,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 1,058,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFR. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,919,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,636,000 after buying an additional 836,973 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,160,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 242,620 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,867,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 1,978.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 174,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 166,532 shares during the period.

