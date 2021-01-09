Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:VBND) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:VBND) traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.44 and last traded at $51.57. 21,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 26,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.82.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF stock. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:VBND) by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

